Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle AI video controversy: What happened?

Jr NTR has spoken out against an AI-generated video made using manipulated visuals from Chuttamalle, his popular song with Janhvi Kapoor from Devara: Part 1. The actor has called the video disturbing and warned that legal action could be taken against those responsible for creating and circulating it. The incident has also led several members of the film industry to speak about the growing problem of deepfakes and the misuse of a person’s likeness online.

How did the Chuttamalle controversy begin?

Chuttamalle was one of the most popular songs from Devara: Part 1. The track, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, became widely known for its romantic visuals and the chemistry between the two actors. The controversy has nothing to do with the original song or its video. It began after an altered version started circulating online. AI tools had been used to manipulate footage from Chuttamalle and create visuals that were not part of the original video.

The fake material was then shared across social media, with some users reportedly asking for or circulating links to the manipulated content. That raised concerns not only about the creation of the video but also about the people helping it spread.

The person or people behind the original AI-generated video have not been publicly identified.

What did Jr NTR say about the AI-generated video?

Jr NTR did not hold back while reacting to the incident. The actor described the use of AI in this manner as “disgusting, sick and shameless” and made it clear that he was not treating the matter as just another piece of content circulating on social media.

He also warned that those responsible for making the video and those involved in spreading it could face legal action.

NTR's response also went beyond his own association with the song. He pointed to the larger problem of AI being used to create manipulated material involving people without their consent. He urged people not to engage with or share such content and called for stronger steps from the authorities to deal with the misuse of the technology.

Celebs who reacted to the AI-generated video

This kind of exploitation of AI is termed by Vijay Deverakonda as a digital form of rape. His criticism also sheds light on the individuals who indulge in consuming such content as well as sharing the same, rather than just criticising the individual making it.

Likewise, Chiranjeevi criticised the use of AI to tamper with the identity of an individual and emphasised that the issue at hand cannot be treated like an issue concerning one individual actor/actress. Khushbu Sundar expressed her views in support of Janhvi and criticised the use of technology to insult women.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada raised a point which remains unaddressed in all cases of deepfake videos. She criticised the conduct of those people who deliberately look for such videos or request others to send links of such videos. She pointed out that the demand for such videos is also a part of the chain.

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'Disgusting, sick, shameless': Jr NTR furious over morphed AI-generated Chuttamalle video with Janhvi Kapoor