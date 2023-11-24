Joram trailer: Manoj Bajpayee fights for survival with his 3-month-old baby in intense thrilling drama

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER A still from Joram

Joram, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles, is set to release in theatres on December 8. The makers of the film unveiled its much-awaited trailer on Friday wherein Manoj as Dasru is fleeing and fighting the system with a three-month-old baby. Zeeshan, who is playing the role of a police officer, who is also in the chase for Dasru but mostly unwillingly. Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, ''Running from danger, Dasru holds his baby close, facing the ultimate question: survive or confront the approaching end?''

Watch the trailer:

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, netizens started flooding the comment section and expressed their views on the film's trailer.

One user wrote, ''Mr Bajpayee, you are not a Kalakaar… jis ki Kala mei ada ho vo ADAKAAR hai. That is YOU. Beautiful job through out the years, back to back, none of the roles you chose has disappointed.'' Another one wrote, ''My gosh, looks so haunting yet captivating. Excited to watch! What a year for you, Mr. Bajpayee! Each release better than the next, tho Gulmohar and Bandaa are going be incredibly hard to beat!''

A third user commented, ''This is the real hero.''

Talking about the opportunity of playing Dasru in Joram, Manoj Bajpayee said, ''I am thrilled to be a part of 'Joram’. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Zee and Devashish for believing in me. We’re really overwhelmed by the response we have got so far and I’m very excited for everyone to watch the trailer because it really offers you a glimpse of what’s to come.''

About the film

Joram is directed and written by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The music of the film is composed by Mangesh Dhakde. Apart from Manoj and Zeeshan, the intense survival thriller also stars Smita Tambe in key role. It is set to release on December 8.

