Jolly LLB director Subhash Kapoor acquitted in molestation case by Mumbai court

Jolly LLB fame director Subhash Kapoor and one other have been acquitted in a molestation case filed against them by an actress. The judgement in the case was declared by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday, December 12. Accusations in the matter against Subhash date back to 2014. The legal process in the matter was initiated at that time. The judgment has now come out and Subhash will breathe a sigh of relief.

Subhash Kapoor and one Danish Haider have been acquitted by the Mumbai Court in the molestation case. Apart from Jolly LLB, Subhash is known for writing and director movies like Phas Gaye Re Obama (2010), Jolly LLB 2 (2017) and Madam Chief Minister (2021). He has also directed the web series, Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi.

It is interesting to note here that due to accusations of #MeToo, Subhash had to drop out of a project which was supposed to star Aamir Khan in the lead role. The Gulshan Kumar biopic titled Mogul was shelved in 2018, with both Aamir and producer T-Series backing out of it due to pending sexual harassment charges against Subhash.

