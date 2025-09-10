Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's film looks like a worthy sequel | Watch The trailer of 'Jolly LLB 3' has been released by the makers on Wednesday. In the third instalment, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be locking horns in a courtroom.

New Delhi:

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB 3' has been released on Wednesday. With the new sneak peek into the film, it seems like fans' interest in the film has increased, as the 'Jolly LLB 3' trailer seems like a worthy sequel for both characters.

Moreover, by keeping both the original female leads in the third part, filmmakers have also impressed viewers, as Raid 2 was highly criticised for replacing Ileana D'Cruz with Vani Kapoor.

The rooted tears of farmers will divide Jollys

The pain of the farmers has been shown in this trailer of 3 minutes and 5 seconds. This time, the story revolves around sobbing farmers, whose lands are being grabbed by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao.

Seeing the trailer, it seems that Jolly 1, i.e. Arshad Warsi, is fighting the case from the farmer's side. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is the lawyer of the businessman. Like the previous two films, this time also the emotional angle and social issue have been raised in the story, along with comedy and fun.

Gajraj Rao seen in a different style

Gajraj Rao will once again be seen in a negative character in 'Jolly LLB 3'. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao will be seen in their previous roles. While Huma is playing the role of Akshay Kumar's wife, Amrita is playing the role of Arshad Warsi's wife. Apart from this, Seema Biswas will also be seen in a major role this time.

Watch the trailer here:

Both Jollys will be seen together for the first time

'Jolly LLB 3' is the third instalment of this courtroom drama franchise. Earlier, two parts of the film were released with different leads. In the first part, Arshad Warsi played Jolly, who hails from Meerut. While in the second part, 'Jolly LLB 2', Akshay Kumar was seen in the role of Jolly from Kanpur. Now, in the third part of the film, both Jollys will be seen together for the first time.

Jolly LLB 3 release date

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, 'Jolly LLB 3' is to be released in theatres on September 19. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, actors like Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Sanjay Mishra will also be seen in important roles in the film.

