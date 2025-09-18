Jolly LLB 3: Delhi HC's big step to save Akshay Kumar starrer from piracy | Deets inside On Thursday, internet companies have been instructed by the Delhi HC to block the sites and domain companies must shut them down within 72 hours.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has taken strict action against the piracy of the film Jolly LLB 3 as it has ordered to block more than 20 websites to prevent the film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi from being pirated and uploaded online upon its release on September 19.

Internet companies have been instructed by the Delhi HC to block the sites and domain companies must shut them down within 72 hours. Furthermore, complete details of the owners of these websites must be provided to the court within two weeks. The High Court stated that piracy poses a significant threat to the film industry. The next hearing in the case will be on January 20, 2026.

About the film

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen reprising the role of lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra in the movie Jolly LLB 3. The third instalment of this hit film franchise is also bringing the OG Jolly, Arshad Warsi, back. The film has already turned out to be anticipated due to its original cast and trailer.

Now that the film is all set to his cinemas, it is significant to note that Jolly LLB 3 is also one of the few movie instalments that have stuck to the original female lead and have not swapped them with new heroines. Apart from Akshay and Arshad, another actor who will be reprising his role this time too is Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathy. He is the only actor in the Jolly film franchise who is a part of all three movies.

Jolly LLB 3 release date 2025

Jolly LLB 3 is releasing in theatres tomorrow, i.e. September 19, 2025. The film will have a clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi. The film will mark the acting debut of the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Aaishvary Thackeray.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 3 movie release date, cast, trailer, advance booking, budget