Jin Ze dies at 33: Everything to know about the Chinese TV and short-drama actor

New Delhi:

Chinese entertainment industry is grief-stricken over the recent death of 33-year-old actor Jin Ze. It was revealed in a statement by his talent agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co, Ltd on June 6, 2026, which came as a shock not only for Jin Ze's fans but also his colleagues in the industry.

As per the announcement by the agency's official brief, Jin Ze died on June 4 in Hangzhou, China, although no specific information about the cause of his death was revealed.

Statement by the management agency and tributes

The news of the unfortunate death of Jin Ze was officially announced by the management agency in an official statement, writing, "We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026." The agency continued with honouring him as an excellent young actor and model while extending their deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

According to the report by Global Times, the firm also made an urgent plea to respect the family's privacy amid this difficult moment. They called for the public to stay away from sharing any kind of rumors about their client, enabling them to arrange the funeral preparations without distraction.

Jin Ze's sudden death has caused quite the stir on Chinese social media, with the issue being talked about all over social networks and trending on popular websites after only a few hours. In light of this unfortunate event, tributes have been pouring in, all praising the talented actor as someone who worked hard as an artist and was also humble.

Who was Jin Ze?

Jin Ze, whose birth name is Zhang Jiawei, was born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province. The rising star initially rose to fame as a fashion model before he made a career shift towards acting. Indeed, his career as an actor became successful, spanning many mainstream television productions as well as more recently the thriving field of short form drama.

The actor became known to audiences by starring in several widely-viewed romantic dramas such as Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Begin Again, Legally Romance, Beauty Reborn, and Don't Negotiate with Your Boss. He became very popular with fans of contemporary romantic drama through his endearing performances in these productions.

In recent times, Jin Ze appeared to find another avenue for career success through short-form vertical drama, arguably one of the fastest-growing sectors in China's entertainment industry. Some of his forthcoming productions in this area, sadly, were yet to be released at the time of his passing away.

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