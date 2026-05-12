Jennifer Harman, Hollywood actress seen in One Life to Live, dies at 82

New Delhi:

Jennifer Harman, an actress celebrated for her work in productions such as One Life to Live and How to Survive a Marriage, has passed away. Jennifer bade farewell to the world at the age of 82. Her family has confirmed the news of her passing.

Who was Jennifer Harman?

Jennifer Harman was best known for portraying the character Cathy in the popular TV series One Life to Live. She was the fifth actress to take on this role. She played the part from 1976 to 1978, a performance for which she received a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award. Prior to this, she appeared in a leading role in the NBC series How to Survive a Marriage during the 1974–75 season.

Jennifer's work in theater

Jennifer Harman was born on December 3, 1943, in Pasadena, California. She grew up in New Orleans. She pursued her education at the University of Mississippi and the University of Michigan. Subsequently, she moved to New York and began her career in theater.

Jennifer Harman's debut

Jennifer made her Broadway debut in 1965. Throughout her career, she appeared in numerous renowned stage productions, including The School for Scandal, Blithe Spirit, The Glass Menagerie and Barefoot in the Park. For several decades, she established herself as a formidable talent on Broadway through her exceptional acting skills. In the 1990s, she also returned to One Life to Live to play the role of a lawyer. Additionally, she appeared in various other soap operas, such as Another World, Guiding Light and Loving.

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