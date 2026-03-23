Jawan actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya marries boyfriend Raag; grooves to Zinda Banda with SRK's girl-team

New Delhi:

Remember the cute curly-haired girl, Helena, from Atlee's 2023 blockbuster, Jawan? Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, one of the key members of Shah Rukh Khan's girl gang from the film, got married to her boyfriend and music producer Raag Sethi, and the Jawan girls can't be happier. A majority of the film's cast attended the wedding and posted beautiful photos from the ceremony.

Jawan actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya gets married

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya turned into a beautiful Bengali bride for the wedding. She wore an off-shoulder red blouse that she teamed with her Benarasi saree of the same colour. She adorned her face with traditional sandalwood designs and a thermocol crown, a hallmark of Bengali bridal styling, and elevated the look with moderately heavy jewellery. Several photos and videos from her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were posted by her friends, the cast of Jawan. In one of their pre-wedding videos, the Jawan team was seen dancing to Zinda Banda. Take a look:

Sanjeeta and Raag got engaged in August 2025

On August 10, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya introduced her fiance, Raag, to the world and shared photos from her engagement. Posting the pictures, she penned, "Went from zero to hundred real quick cuz we fit like Lego! My missing piece, my endgame." Her industry friends and colleagues, such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanya Malhotra, Mithila Palkar, and several others, congratulated the couple. Take a look:

Sanjeeta and Raag's love story

Raag Sethi is an Ahmedabad-based musician. While not a lot is known about their love story, the couple reportedly met through work and started dating a while back. He proposed to her last year, and she said a big yes. The couple got married on March 15 and 16 in the presence of their closest friends and families in Udaipur.

On the work front, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya became a household name with Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan. Last, she was seen in Netflix's Accused with Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta. She also writes songs and is a distinguished singer.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Sunday box office report: Ranveer Singh's sequel beats Pathaan and Jawan on Day 4