Javed Akhtar says Trump, Israel have overplayed their hand: 'Left no choice to others to react...'

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Javed Akhtar shared a post on his X handle on recent US-Israel actions against Iran. He said, this time, Trump and Israel have overplayed their hand, leaving no choice to others but to react decisively.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar is known for his outspoken personality and often shares his views on various issues on social media. On Sunday, he shared a post commenting on recent US‑Israel actions against Iran. 

In his X post, Javed Akhtar wrote, "I think this time trump and Israel have over played there hand because if they are allowed to get away with this audacity and do an Iraq to Iran China will lose her total credibility in the world . Netanyahu and Trump like all the bullies have pushed others to the wall and  ultimately left no choice to  others but to react in a decisive manner (sic)." Take a look below:

Javed Akhtar's work front

Javed Akhtar is a renowned lyricist and writer who has created several notable songs throughout his career. His famous works include Lagaan, Om Shanti Om, Sholay, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. His work has earned him five National Film Awards, and he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

This is a developing story.

