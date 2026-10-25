Javed Akhtar backs Rashmika Mandanna over Hindi accent criticism, calls it 'baseless linguistic superiority'

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has come out in support of Rashmika Mandanna after the actor faced criticism over her Hindi pronunciation. He questioned why people judged her accent and challenged those criticising her to try speaking Tamil themselves.

In a post on X, Akhtar described the attitude as "fake and baseless linguistic superiority". However, while defending Rashmika, he referred to her as a Tamil actor, prompting social media users to correct him. Rashmika is from Karnataka and has worked extensively in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema.

Javed Akhtar questions criticism of Rashmika's pronunciation

Akhtar's comments came after Rashmika spoke about the trolling she has faced over her accent and Hindi dialogue delivery during an appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9 with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda. In his post, Akhtar argued that people who criticised her pronunciation should be asked to speak a few lines in Tamil and see how well they manage it themselves. He said such attitudes reflected an unjustified sense of linguistic superiority.

While his remarks drew support from some social media users, others pointed out his mistake in identifying Rashmika as a Tamil actor. Several users noted her Karnataka roots and her work across different South Indian film industries.

Rashmika says her accent should not be a problem

Speaking on Koffee with Karan, Rashmika said criticism had followed her throughout her career, with people commenting on her acting, performances, language and accent. However, she explained that she never wanted such reactions to limit the kind of films she could take up.

The actor said she wanted to work across industries rather than restrict herself to one, and was keen to explore films in different languages. Rashmika also questioned why her South Indian accent was considered an issue when she was from the region herself. She said having an accent was natural and that expecting otherwise was unreasonable.

Rashmika Mandanna's work across film industries

Rashmika has worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films during her career. Her Hindi film credits include Animal, Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma, while her work in other languages has helped her build a pan-Indian following.

The debate over her pronunciation has resurfaced several times on social media. Rashmika, however, has maintained that she does not want online criticism to stop her from exploring different roles and working across languages.

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