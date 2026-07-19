Viral video from Jasmine Sandlas' Dehradun concert shows fan allegedly touching singer inappropriately

New Delhi:

A video from Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas' recent concert in Dehradun has gone viral on social media. The clip allegedly shows a fan touching the singer inappropriately during the event. It has since sparked strong reactions online, with many users condemning the fan's alleged behaviour and extending their support to Jasmine.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas performed at Parade Ground in Dehradun before a packed crowd on July 17, 2026. However, the singer has not reacted to the alleged incident so far.

Video from Jasmine Sandlas' Dehradun concert sparks backlash online

The viral video shared by an X user (formerly Twitter) shows the singer walking towards the front row to accept roses and greet fans after they cheered for her. Later, a person from the crowd appeared to touch her inappropriately, according to claims circulating on social media.

Sharing the video, an X user wrote, "Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public. She was performing in Dehradun. After she finished a song, the crowd in the front row cheered, offered roses, and reached out to shake hands."

The post further added, "She stepped down a little to accept the roses and greet fans, but some people showed their true colors and touched her inappropriately. We must respect others and behave properly. God only knows when the crowd will learn this." Take a look below:

Internet reacts to Jasmine Sandlas' Dehradun concert video

One X user wrote, "No one can predict crowd behaviour, irrespective of country or nationality, gender or performer. It's a shame, but there are numerous such instances, with perpetrators getting off with lenient punishments." Another added, "She deserves all the respect hat's off to her good music."

Jasmine Sandlas' upcoming concert

Jasmine Sandlas is currently on her The Dream Girl India Tour. Her next performance is scheduled for July 25, 2026, in Bengaluru at Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru. Tickets for the concert are available on BookMyShow. Sharing the update on Instagram, Jasmine wrote, "Bengaluru! The Dream Girl is coming to your city for the first time ever. I can't wait to meet my earth angels. See you soon."

Jasmine Sandlas announces engagement with Shekhar Chaudhary

Last week, during a concert in New Delhi, Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary. While addressing the audience, she revealed that the couple is now engaged and showed off her engagement ring, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. The couple then danced together to her hit song Laavan. A video of the special moment also surfaced on social media.

Also Read: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas confirms engagement during Dream Girl India Tour performance