Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry goes on floors, Aanand L Rai shares first look 

Producer Aanand L Rai after wrapping up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan in December, is now ready to take on the floors his next production venture starring Janhvi Kapoor. Aanand L Rai took to his Instagram account and shared the news on Monday that the shoot for the film titled Good Luck Jerry has begun in Punjab. "Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #JanhviKapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today!" the filmmaker wrote.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared her first look from the film which is also being appreciated by her fans.

Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March. The movie, backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

Rai, known for directing films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu series, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film featuring Kapoor. This is Rai's first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in Karan Johar-backed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, where she played an Indian Air Force Pilot. She received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance. Presented by Subaskaran and Rai, Good Luck Jerry is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

Good Luck Jerry is said to be the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila and will see the Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor take on Nayantara's role. Early this morning, Janhvi even shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van that hinted at the star was all set to shoot for her upcoming venture. 'Sweater Weather' she captioned the post.

