Janhvi Kapoor opens up about depression during Dhadak, says she didn't even celebrate the box office success

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made her cinematic debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor played the lead roles in the movie. Along with the film itself, its songs also became massive hits. Her debut film, Dhadak, was released just a few months after the passing of her mother, Sridevi.

Recalling the early days of her film career, she made several revelations and explained why she had fallen into depression.

Janhvi spiraled into depression during Dhadak

Recently, Janhvi shared several of her past memories on Raj Shamani's podcast. She revealed that she became deeply despondent after the release of Dhadak. She felt that people hated her and that her career was over. Janhvi stated, 'Whenever people talk about Dhadak, they say that the film was good and that it made a lot of money. But my memories are completely different. After the film, I spiraled into depression. I felt that everyone disliked me.'

Janhvi further explained, 'I used to receive all the support in my life from my mother. When she passed away, I thought I would leave it up to the audience now. I wanted everyone to like me, but that didn't happen. I kept focusing solely on the negative aspects. I didn't even realize that Dhadak was a massive hit film. At that time, it was the highest-grossing film for a debutante actress. Yet, all I felt was that I was worthless and that people didn't like me.'

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen with Ram Charan

The 2018 film Dhadak, which starred Janhvi alongside Ishaan Khatter, marked her debut and was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat. It went on to gross approximately Rs 110 crore at the box office. To date, Janhvi has worked in films such as Gunjan Saxena, Ghost Stories, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry and Ulajh. Her film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released recently. Now, Janhvi is set to appear alongside Ram Charan in her upcoming Telugu film, Peddi, which is slated for release this year.

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