Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR react to Ed Sheeran singing Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR have reacted to Ed Sheeran singing Chuttamalle during concert

During The Mathematics Tour of India, Ed Sheeran sang the Telugu song Chuttamalle during his Bangalore concert on Sunday the video of which is currently making a splash on social media. Chuttamalle song from Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Devara: Part 1', is sung by Shilpa Rao and is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This song once again came into the limelight when British pop singer Ed Sheeran sang it in a Bangalore concert during his India tour. He was accompanied by Shilpa Rao on stage on Sunday night. Now the Devara actors have reacted to Ed Sheeran's video.

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's reactions

Janhvi Kapoor shared the Ed Sheeran video on her Instagram stories and wrote, 'What a crossover to wake up to.' Jr NTR also took his Instagram profile and wrote, 'Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special.'

Ed Sheeran surprised earlier too

Recently, a video of Ed Sheeran with AR Rahman was also going viral, in which he was seen singing the song 'Urvashi-Urvashi' with Rahman. Let us tell you that before the Telugu song, last year Sheeran also tried to sing a Punjabi song, which surprised his fans.

Ed Sheeran was seen learning Telugu

Indian singer Shilpa Rao shared a video where she was seen teaching Telugu to pop singer Ed Sheeran. This behind-the-scenes video was also shared by Sheeran on his Instagram handle.

Ed Sheeran's India tour

The pop singer started his India tour from Pune city on January 30, 2025. After this, he did a music concert in Hyderabad and today on Wednesday, his third concert will be held in Chennai, in which singer Jonita Gandhi will also accompany him. After the Chennai concert, Sheeran will conclude his India tour with concerts in Bengaluru on February 8, Shillong on February 12 and Delhi on February 15.

