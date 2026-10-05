Janhvi Kapoor condemns morphed Chuttamalle video with Jr NTR: 'Deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault'

After Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor has addressed the AI-generated video of the Chuttamalle song from their 2024 film Devara: Part 1. The video, which circulated on social media, digitally altered Janhvi's appearance from the track and portrayed her in a sexually explicit manner.

Janhvi Kapoor issues strong note on AI-video of Chuttamalle song

Janhvi condemned what she described as the "criminal misuse" of technology to objectify women on Instagram. She posted a long note where she spoke about consent, personal boundaries and the growing threat posed by such content in the digital space. "The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it," she wrote.

Janhvi stressed that consent and a woman's choice should never be open to interpretation. She also used an example to explain why a woman's clothing or past choices cannot be treated as permission to violate her boundaries. "Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected. If she happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic."

Janhvi Kapoor on the larger issue

The actor said the controversy was not only about the video involving her. According to Janhvi, it reflects a much wider reality that women continue to face, both offline and online. "It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day," she added.

Janhvi also thanked Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for speaking up in her support. "I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation. Thank you, sir. When someone whom millions look up to speaks up about something that may not directly concern him, it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour."

She further wrote, "Thank you also to Chiranjeevi sir, Vijay and Khushbu ma’am for amplifying that sentiment and calling for action against this mentality and these immoral practices." Janhvi ended her statement by questioning why women still have to fight to have their basic boundaries respected. "I hope everything unfolding around us right now forces those who participate in any form of harassment to introspect. Is it really too much for a woman to ask to simply be treated and seen as a human being? Her body. Her image. Her boundaries. Her choice."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR)Janhvi Kapoor issues statement

Devara: Part 1, which released in September 2024, starred Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Chuttamalle was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao.

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Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle AI video controversy: What happened?