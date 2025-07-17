Janaki V vs State of Kerala X review: Suresh Gopi-Anupama Parameswaran's film gets mixed reactions Read further to know what netizens have to say about the Malayalam action drama thriller film 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala'. This film is written and directed by Pravin Narayanan.

The controversy around Pravin Narayanan's directorial 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' recently ended after the makers got clearance from the CBFC after changing the title of the film to 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala'. The action drama thriller film has been released on the big screens on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The Malayalam-language film features Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Divya Pillai, Shruti Ramachandran, Askar Ali and others in the lead roles. Fans who have watched this film on the first day have shared their views on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Read on to know their reactions here.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala X review

The courtroom drama thriller film has been receiving a mixed response from the viewers so far. One user praised Suresh Gopi's performance in the film and wrote, "#JanakiVvsStateofKerala is a gripping courtroom drama! #SureshGopi is fiery as Advocate David, and #AnupamaParameswaran delivers a powerful act. A must-watch!"

Another user wrote, "#JanakiVvsStateofKerala - A Well Made Court Room Drama With a Proper Execution,Suresh Gopi is back as a Perfomer in this film,Anupama Parameswaran also nailed her role throughout. Emotions are Written Well without missing its intense."

An X user called this a worthwhile movie to watch with family. Just watched #JanakiVvsStateOfKerala #JSK is an engaging courtroom drama — a smart blend of action, investigation & emotion. Suresh Gopi delivers a fiery performance and Anupama Parameswaran delivers a emotional and strong character The political angle hits hard, Ghibran’s BGM sets the tone, and the crisp making keeps you hooked throughout! Totally worth your weekend watch with family!"

However, some users didn't like Pravin Narayanan's directorial and pointed out some flaws. One user wrote, "Watched #JanakiVvsStateofKerala Average watch Madhav Suresh was super entertaining." Another user commented, "Below Average One. A Typical Rape Victim Based Investigation Thriller which is Templated & Typical Having No Impacts or Engaging Elements..10 Minutes Before Interval Were Only Good Momentsalso Worst Dialogue & Performances from cast."

About the film

For the unversed, the film 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala' revolves around the story of Janaki (played by Anupama Parameswaran), who becomes the victim of an inhuman activity. The plot continues when her an unexpected encounter with Advocate David Abel Donovan (played by Suresh Gopi) and tells about how she fights for justice against the system.

