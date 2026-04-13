Jana Nayagan leak: R Madhavan urges fans to avoid pirated platforms: 'Extremely heartbreaking and troubling'

New Delhi:

R Madhavan, who was recently seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, expressed his disappointment over the leak of Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. For the unversed, the Tamil film was leaked online before its release.

Reacting to a post on X by actor Suriya, who also voiced his opinion on the Jana Nayagan leak and called the incident "unforgivable," R Madhavan agreed with him and urged people to avoid piracy and said, "this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling".

R Madhavan reacts to Jana Nayagan leak

Taking to X handle, R Madhavan wrote, "I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this . Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. . Please do avoid watch it it on the pirated platforms."

Suriya's post on Jana Nayagan film leak

Retro actor Suriya called this incident, "Heartbreaking and unfair". He urged people to respect their work by not watching it on pirated platforms. He said, "Heartbreaking and unfair — an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable!"

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Censor Board of Film Certification dismisses Jana Nayagan leak claims, says no breach from its end