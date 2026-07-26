Jana Nayagan continues winning streak, The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 maintain momentum at the box office

New Delhi:

After months of anticipation, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally arrived in cinemas and has made a strong start at the box office. The film has been making waves at the Indian box office and with this film, the actor-turned-politician has hit and hatrick of big openers with films like Leo, GOAT and Jana Nayagan.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues to draw audiences even in its third week, while Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey remains a steady performer. Here's a breakdown of Saturday's collections. So, let's see how much these three film earned at the Indian box office on July 25, 2026.

Jana Nayagan's Saturday box office collection

Jana Nayagan, starring actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, was released after a delay of nearly seven months. The film is widely expected to be Vijay's final screen appearance following his decision to enter politics. On its third day, Saturday, the film collected Rs 28.50 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 92.35 crore.

Day 1 and Day 2 collections

The film opened with Rs 42.70 crore on its first day.

On Day 2, it collected Rs 21.15 crore.

Collection by language

On Saturday, the Tamil version contributed Rs 24.40 crore.

The Telugu version earned Rs 1.40 crore.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version collected Rs 2.70 crore.

The Odyssey crosses the Rs 100 crore mark

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to perform well in India. Released on July 17, the film received a weekend boost and collected Rs 11.05 crore on its ninth day. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 108.62 crore. This brings the total India gross collections of The Odyssey at Rs 130.36 crore.

For the unversed, the film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in key roles.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. On its third Saturday, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore, following Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 143.40 crore.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan stays ahead at box office while The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 maintain strong run | July 24 BO report