'Jaiye Sajana' singer Jasmine Sandlas criticised for pouring water on herself, lip-syncing at concert

New Delhi:

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has been gaining attention for her songs in the Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films, including Shararat and Jaiye Sajana, but recently found herself in the spotlight after a video of her pouring water on herself during her Ahmedabad concert went viral online.

After this, a section of internet users raised questions and criticising about her performance style and originality, as they alleged that she appeared to be lip-syncing during a live concert, with the microphone at times lowered while the track continued playing.

Jasmine Sandlas faces online backlash for lip-syncing at recent concert

In the viral video, Jaiye Sajana singer Jasmine Sandlas was seen performing her hit song "Shararat" from the film Dhurandhar while pouring water over herself in the middle of her performance. However, eagle-eyed users alleged that she appeared to be lip-syncing during parts of the show, as her microphone was occasionally lowered while the track continued playing in the background. Take a look at her video below:

Social media users strongly reacted to Jasmine Sandlas' performance. One user wrote, "Why lip-sync?" Another commented, "Pathetic performance." It must be noted that the singer has not yet commented on this matter.

Jasmine Sandlas shares how she battled alcohol addiction

Recently, Jasmine Sandlas opened up about her struggle with alcoholism and her journey to recovery. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, the Shararat singer revealed that her relationship with alcohol began when she was 23 years old. She said, "Before that, I used to abstain from it, but when life hits you, you look for support."

Recalling her tough times in her life, Jasmine said, ""I do regret some things I did in those 2-3 years when I was drinking. A lot of things piled up - I was famous on one side, I was feeling certain things, my family dynamics broke apart, my father was no more, and I was successful. I drank more than I should have, and I regret it, but it was important for me at that time."

Jasmine Sandlas famous songs

Jasmine Sandlas is a renowned singer, songwriter and performer. In her music career, she has delivered several hit songs including Dhurandhar's Shararat, Jaye Sajana. She made her playback singing debut in Bollywood with 2014 film Kick where she sang Yaar Na Milay. Her famous songs include Illegal Weapon and Sip Sip. She has 26,587,532 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Also Read: Jaiye Sajana singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals how she broke free from alcohol addiction: 'Prayed so much to God'