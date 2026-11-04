Jailer 2 crosses Rs 816 crore worldwide; how did Udta Teer, Drishyam 3 and Nayyi Navelli perform on Tuesday?

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues to dominate the box office, with its worldwide collection crossing the Rs 816 crore mark. The film completed 20 days in theatres on November 3, 2026, and continues to give tough competition to other releases. Meanwhile, Udta Teer, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion and Nayyi Navelli recorded modest collections on Tuesday.

Jailer 2 crosses Rs 816 crore worldwide

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, continued its impressive theatrical run on Day 20. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.35 crore net in India on Tuesday. With this, its total India net collection has reached around Rs 463.05 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 816.90 crore.

As per reports, the film could arrive on OTT with an uncut version. However, an official update regarding the film's streaming details is awaited. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan and others.

Udta Teer box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer continued its theatrical run with a collection of Rs 1.60 crore net on Day 12. The film's gross collection stands at Rs 53.66 crore. With Tuesday's earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 65.41 crore. The film follows a Pakistani agent, Bilal Ahmed, who enters India's Counter-Terrorism Squad (CTS) by posing as an Indian officer named Vikrant Thapar.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Ajay Devgn's mystery thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion also witnessed a slight improvement at the box office on Tuesday. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 75 lakh net in India on Day 33, marking a rise of around 36.4 per cent compared to Monday.

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 378.65 crore, while its worldwide gross collection stands at around Rs 586.50 crore. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection

Yami Gautam's horror comedy Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 17 lakh net across 843 shows on Day 19 in India. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film has collected Rs 35.39 crore worldwide, including Rs 3.30 crore from overseas markets, as per Sacnilk.

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