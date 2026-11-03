Jailer 2 crosses Rs 810 crore worldwide as Udta Teer, Drishyam 3 and others slow down on Monday

Several films are running in theatres, and makers of Ramayana: Part 1 are gearing up for its big release. Ahead of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer's release, Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, and Udta Teer, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, are currently running in cinemas alongside a few other films. While all of them saw a significant surge in collections over the weekend, their earnings declined with the start of the new week on Monday. Here’s a look at their box office performance.

Box office report of Jailer 2

The Rajinikanth-starrer was released in theatres on October 15. It collected Rs 11.20 crore on Sunday; however, its earnings saw a notable drop on Monday. On its 19th day, the film collected Rs 3.40 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 459.71 crore. Meanwhile, its worldwide collection has reached Rs 812 crore.

Decline in earnings for Udta Teer

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, Udta Teer was released on October 16. The film had a slow start but gradually gained momentum. However, its overall box office performance remains average. After collecting Rs 4.35 crore on Sunday, it earned Rs 1.35 crore on Monday, its 11th day. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 43.47 crore.

Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar falter

Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli is struggling at the box office, and the situation is similar for Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar. Both films are now nearing the end of their theatrical runs. After collecting Rs 40 lakh on Sunday, Nayyi Navelli earned just Rs 14 lakh on its 18th day, Monday. Meanwhile, Prahaar collected Rs 19 lakh on its 18th day. The total India net collection for Prahaar has reached Rs 23.44 crore, while Nayyi Navelli has collected Rs 26.89 crore.

Drishyam 3 continues its theatrical run

Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, is still running in theatres even after a month. However, its daily earnings have now dropped to the lakh range. On Sunday, its 31st day, the film collected Rs 1.75 crore. On Monday, its 32nd day, it earned Rs 55 lakh. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 377.91 crore.

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Jailer 2 nears Rs 500 crore in India, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide; how Udta Teer and Prahaar performed