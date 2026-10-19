Jailer 2 breaks Dhurandhar 2's record; check Ranabaali, Drishyam 3, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli box office report

There is intense competition at the box office these days. Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide in just four days since its release. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali is also earning at the box office.

Additionally, Prahar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli are competing for audience attention. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues to perform strongly at the box office. Let’s take a look at the films' collections so far.

Jailer 2 makes history

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15. The film has recorded impressive earnings in just four days. Its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 199.90 crore, while its worldwide collection stands at approximately Rs 424.25 crore.

Jailer 2 leaves behind Dhurandhar 2

Furthermore, the film has surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 in terms of opening-day overseas earnings. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has recorded the highest opening-day overseas collection among Indian films released in 2026. The film earned approximately Rs 57 crore in international markets on its opening day, while Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 52 crore overseas.

Ranabaali sees a surge in earnings

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, also recorded an increase in earnings on its third day in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Sunday. It had earned Rs 9.25 crore on its first day and Rs 7.30 crore on its second day.

The film's total net collection in India over three days has reached Rs 24.05 crore. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs 28 crore, while it has earned an additional Rs 8.90 crore in overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection has therefore reached Rs 36.90 crore.

Nayyi Navelli earns Rs 11.65 crore in three days

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli also recorded an increase in earnings on its third day in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.40 crore net in India on Sunday. It had earned Rs 3.25 crore on its first day and Rs 4 crore on its second day.

The film's total net collection in India over three days has reached Rs 11.65 crore. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs 13.88 crore, while its overseas gross collection is Rs 2 crore. Its worldwide gross earnings have reached Rs 15.88 crore.

How did Prahaar fare?

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat, also recorded an increase in earnings on its third day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.65 crore net in India on Sunday. It had earned Rs 2.35 crore on its first day and Rs 3.15 crore on its second day.

Its total net collection in India over three days has reached Rs 9.15 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 10.86 crore. With an additional Rs 2 crore in overseas gross earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 12.86 crore.

Drishyam 3's worldwide collection crosses Rs 538 crore

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion continues to perform strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.15 crore net in India on its 17th day in theatres. Its total net earnings in India have now reached Rs 347.25 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 416.15 crore.

With a further Rs 122 crore in overseas gross earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 538.15 crore.

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