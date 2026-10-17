Jailer 2 box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth's film crosses Rs 100 crore, while Ranbaali struggles

Two highly anticipated South Indian films have hit the screens. On one hand, there is Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, and on the other, Ranabaali, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Here is how the films have performed at the box office this Saturday.

Ranabaali fails to capitalise on the weekend

The opening for Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, did not go as the makers might have hoped. The film failed to reach a double-digit collection on its first day, earning Rs 9.25 crore. Even with the arrival of the weekend, the film has struggled to attract a large audience today, Saturday. As of the time of writing, it has earned Rs 4.88 crore on its second day, bringing its two-day total to Rs 14.13 crore.

Jailer 2 continues its strong run

Released on October 15, Jailer 2 has had a spectacular start at the box office. The film opened with a bang, collecting Rs 59.70 crore on its first day and Rs 37.10 crore on its second. On its third day, Saturday, the film has already collected Rs 28.18 crore, as of the time of writing. With this, the film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in just three days. Its total collection now stands at Rs 124.98 crore.

Facing stiff competition

Both films are set to face tough competition at the box office. Drishyam 3, which was released on October 2, is currently holding its ground at the box office. They will also face competition from Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar and Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli, both of which are set to release on October 16.

Jailer 2 review

India TV reviewed Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and its reads, "Jailer 2 is an entertaining commercial film powered by Nelson's strong writing, quirky humour and Rajinikanth's commanding screen presence. Despite some predictable moments and minor narrative shortcomings, the film keeps audiences engaged with its exciting sequences and entertaining moments. While the sequel may not feel as fresh as the first instalment, it remains engaging until the end. Rajinikanth once again steals the show as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and the ending hints at the possibility of a third instalment. Overall, Jailer 2 is an enjoyable entertainer that deserves 3.5 out of 5 stars."

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Jailer 2 Movie Review: Rajinikanth is the showstopper in Nelson Dilipkumar's whistle-worthy mass entertainer