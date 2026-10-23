Jailer 2 surpasses Jailer's lifetime collection in just 8 days; Rajinikanth's sequel beats Drishyam 3

It is difficult to predict where the momentum of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 will eventually settle. The action drama, which was released worldwide on October 15, has received an outstanding response at the domestic box office and has become a global phenomenon.

In just eight days, the film, directed by Nelson and starring Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan, has surpassed the worldwide box office record set by Drishyam 3 over 21 days. Here is a look at how much Jailer 2 earned in India and worldwide as of Thursday.

Jailer 2 creates a storm at the domestic box office

Released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, Jailer 2 is racing ahead at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has collected Rs 334.35 crore net in India in just eight days, while its gross collection has reached Rs 391.55 crore.

The film's performance in Tamil has been exceptional, with collections of Rs 236.45 crore over eight days. In the Telugu market, it earned Rs 63.35 crore, while the Hindi version brought in Rs 30.65 crore. The film also earned Rs 3.90 crore from its Kannada release.

Jailer 2 breaks Jailer's record

The first instalment of Jailer also enjoyed a strong box-office run, collecting Rs 604.74 crore worldwide, including Rs 408.74 crore in India gross and Rs 196 crore from overseas markets. However, the sequel has already surpassed that lifetime total within just eight days of its release, earning Rs 606.05 crore worldwide.

Jailer 2 surpasses Drishyam 3 at the worldwide box office

Rajinikanth’s action film has already overtaken Ajay Devgn’s suspense thriller Drishyam 3 in worldwide earnings, just eight days after its release. While Drishyam 3 collected Rs 563 crore in 21 days, Jailer 2 had amassed Rs 606.05 crore by its first Thursday.

Rajinikanth's strong fan following overseas has contributed to the film’s performance in international markets. Jailer 2 has earned Rs 214.50 crore overseas.

More deets about the film

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the action drama, which serves as a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer.

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