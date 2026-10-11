Jailer 2 advance booking report: Rajinikanth's film crosses Rs 22 crore worldwide ahead of October 15 release

There is considerable excitement among audiences for the action thriller, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starring Rajinikanth. Although its release is still a few days away, advance bookings have begun in select markets. Jailer 2 has grossed over Rs 22 crore worldwide through advance bookings, with overseas markets accounting for the bulk of the earnings. Notably, full-scale advance booking in India has yet to begin.

Jailer 2 advance booking figures so far

With four days remaining until its release, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has earned Rs 22.32 crore worldwide through advance bookings. Overseas markets have contributed more than Rs 17 crore, while the film has earned Rs 5.32 crore in the domestic market so far. Of the domestic total, Rs 3.84 crore has come from opening-day bookings, with Chennai leading the way at Rs 2.50 crore.

The film has sold more than 2.9 lakh tickets across 2,674 shows. Tamil Nadu has contributed the largest share of its domestic earnings, accounting for Rs 5.05 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 25.96 lakh. According to Sacnilk, the original Tamil version has earned Rs 5.49 crore. In comparison, the dubbed Hindi version has earned just Rs 77,000 so far, with 384 tickets sold across 18 shows.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 sees strong overseas interest

Jailer 2 is seeing substantial advance bookings in North America, particularly in the US. The film has also received a positive response in markets such as the UAE, the UK, Australia and Europe.

How much did Jailer earn?

The first instalment of Jailer was released in 2023 and went on to gross more than Rs 606 crore worldwide. The film earned around Rs 409 crore in India and over Rs 196 crore in overseas markets. It also recorded strong overseas collections on its opening day, earning more than Rs 47 crore in those markets.

When will Jailer 2 release?

Produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth alongside S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu and Jatin Sarna. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff are also expected to make cameo appearances.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15.

Which films will Jailer 2 clash with?

Jailer 2 is scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres a day before several other films set for release on October 16. These include the Telugu period action film Ranabali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, and the courtroom drama Prahar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam stars in the horror comedy Nayi Naveli, directed by Balaji Mohan.

Also Read:

Hrithik Roshan in Jailer 2? Fans spot a glimpse in Rajinikanth's trailer; cameo sparks buzz