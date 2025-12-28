Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3, producer calls Dhurandhar actor 'absolutely toxic' Jaideep Ahlawat replaced Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 3 after he reportedly stepped away due to disagreements with the makers. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak slammed Akshaye Khanna for unprofessional behavior and called his on-set energy 'absolutely toxic'.

New Delhi:

Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town ever since Dhurandhar hit the screens. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait has earned him immense love from the audience. However, reports of him leaving Drishyam 3 due to monetary and creative disagreements with the makers have left fans speculating.

Meanwhile, the producer of Drishyam 3 revealed that Jaideep Ahlawat, who was recently seen in The Family Man Season 3, has replaced the Dhurandhar actor in mystry thriller. He also slammed Akshaye Khanna for unprofessional behaviour. Read on for more details.

Jaideep Alhawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the producer of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, Kumar Mangat Pathak, said, "Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him. By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well. I had produced one of the first films of Jaideep's career, Aakrosh (2010)."

The producer has openly criticized Akshaye Khanna after he backed out of the film just 10 days before shooting was scheduled to begin. He also claimed that he has sent a legal notice to the actor.

Drishyam 3 producer calls Akshaye Khanna 'unprofessional' and 'toxic'

Kumar Mangat Pathak told, "There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him in Drishyam 2 (2022). He has got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha."

Drishyam 3 producer mentioned, "Also, it’s important to note that the Drishyam franchise is fronted by Ajay Devgn. Chhaava is a Vicky Kaushal film along with Akshaye. The same goes for Dhurandhar – it's Ranveer Singh’s film. If Akshaye does a solo film, it won’t even collect Rs. 50 crores in India. Forget the lifetime, if he thinks he has become a superstar, then he should try mounting a superstar budget film with some studio and see who greenlights his film with that kind of budget."

He further added, "Some actors do ensemble cast films and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star. That’s exactly what has happened with him. He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone into his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar."

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2, 2026.

