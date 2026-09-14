Jai Jai Ram song from Ramayana Part 1 out now, AR Rahman composes Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's track

The makers of Ramayana Part 1 have released the film’s first song, Jai Jai Ram, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita. The song comes after the unveiling of the Siya Ram poster and adds to the promotional campaign for Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the epic.

The film has been in the spotlight since the release of its first trailer, which arrived at an unusual hour. The makers unveiled it worldwide at 4:15 AM IST on July 30, choosing the auspicious Brahma Muhurat for the launch. The trailer was initially scheduled to release on July 24 but was postponed before the new date was announced.

Jai Jai Ram marks the next phase of promotions

After the trailer, the makers have now turned their attention to the music. Jai Jai Ram is composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song follows the September 14 unveiling of the Siya Ram poster, which featured Ranbir and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita. The track gives the promotional campaign a musical focus while keeping the central relationship between the two characters at the heart of the film’s latest update.

Watch the song here:

Ramayana trailer released at 4:15 AM during Brahma Muhurat

The trailer had also been showcased at San Diego Comic-Con before its public release, as the makers began positioning Ramayana for an international audience. The film has Sony Pictures Entertainment involved in its global distribution, adding to its overseas rollout.

Ramayana release date differs across markets

Ramayana Part 1 will have a staggered theatrical rollout. The film is now scheduled to open in Australian cinemas on November 5, 2026, a day before its wider international release. Sony Pictures Australia confirmed the November 5 date, while the film’s previously announced worldwide release remains November 6.

In India, Ramayana Part 1 will release on November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. This means Australian audiences will see the film three days before its Indian release, while other international markets will get it two days earlier. The decision to bring the Australian release forward comes ahead of the international release of Godzilla Minus Zero on November 6. The earlier Australian date gives Ramayana a one-day window before that release.

Who stars in Ramayana Part 1?

Ramayana Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana.

The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta and other actors in key roles. The film is being made as a two-part adaptation, with the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027.

With the trailer already out and Jai Jai Ram now released, the film is set to enter another phase of its promotional campaign ahead of its November theatrical rollout.

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Ramayana's Siya Ram poster is out, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal's song composed by AR Rahman to release soon