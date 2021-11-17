Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jai Bhim controversy: Police protection for Suriya, actor donates Rs 15 lakh to Parvathy Ammal

With the stand-off between the PMK and actor Suriya intensifying over the issue of the latter's Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community, the Tamil Nadu government provided police protection to Suriya. Late on Tuesday night, the Tamil Nadu police deployed a group of five armed police personnel at the actor's residence in Thyagaraya Nagar in the city to provide protection to the actor and his family.

Meanwhile, actor Suriya presented bank documents pertaining to a fixed deposit for a sum of Rs 15 lakh to Parvathy Ammal, on whose life the film is based.

Parvathy Ammal, who met Suriya at his residence on Tuesday evening, was accompanied by leaders from Marxist Communist Party, including its State Secretary K. Balakrishnan and party member Govindan, who was with Parvathy Ammal right from the time she began her struggle for justice.

Of the Rs 15 lakh fixed deposit made in Parvathy Ammal's name, Suriya has contributed Rs 10 lakh while his production firm, 2D Entertainment, has contributed Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, National Award-winning Tamil director Vetrimaran expressed his support for Suriya and 'Jai Bhim'. Taking to Twitter, Vetrimaran said, "No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing." He went on to say, "The commitment of director T J Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant efforts towards social justice, on and offscreen is truly inspiring.#JaiBhim"

For the unversed, Suriya had pointed out that the 'Jai Bhim' unit had put out a disclaimer right at the start of the movie, saying that this was a story that had only been inspired by a real incident and that the characters, names and events were entirely fictional.

