Jacqueline Fernandez tests negative for COVID, while two members from her brand shoot diagnosed with the deadl

The deadly COVID-19 continues to haunt all and the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing every day in Bollywood too. Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez posted a note on her Instagram handle giving out an important health update mentioning that two members from her shoot crew have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. However, fortunately, Jacqueline has tested negative for it. As a precautionary measure all the crew members who were involved in the brand shoot were tested for the same.

In her note she wrote, “Hello Everyone, We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.”

The actress further added, “We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance.”

On the work front Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer. And during the lockdown, she also appeared in a music video with Salman Khan which was shot in the latter’s farmhouse.

Talking about her future projects, the actress will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police and she has also signed Kick 2 alongside Salman Khan. Announcing the sequel of Kick on his birthday, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala shared a short video to reveal the teaser poster of Kick 2 which had a few iconic scenes from the original film. His tweet read as, “Too Much Fun on @Asli_Jacqueline ‘s birthday, the wait ends as #SajidNadiadwala locked the script for #Kick2 this morning at 4 am.”

