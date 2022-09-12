Jacqueline Fernandez summoned to appear on Sept 14 by Delhi Police in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEF143 Jacqueline Fernandez summoned to appear on Sept 14

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been undergoing investigation in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case, has been summoned to appear for questioning on September 14 by Delhi Police. On Monday, the actress requested to postpone the questioning schedule and her wish was granted. A senior police officer had confirmed to ANI that due to prior commitments, the actress was not available.

Jacqueline has communicated to Delhi police via email that due to prior commitments, she won't be able to join the investigation on September 12, the senior officer had revealed. He added that Jacqueline was summoned to join the investigation on September 12 at the EOW office at Mandir Marg around 11 am.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline in their chargesheet into the money laundering cases that involve Sukesh. ED chargesheet stated that Jacqueline knew about Sukesh involvement in criminal cases. Still, she chose to overlook his criminal past and despite of that she got indulged in financial transactions with him.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India and abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

