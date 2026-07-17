Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Jugni' courts controversy over alleged wardrobe malfunction; makers blur clip

New Delhi:

Jacqueline Fernandez's latest song, Jugni, has sparked controversy since its release. Soon after the official music video dropped, some viewers claimed to have spotted a wardrobe malfunction in one of the scenes. Clips from the sequence quickly began circulating on social media, drawing criticism from a section of internet users.

Following the backlash, the makers appeared to update the official version of the song by blurring the scene. However, the move has not stopped the controversy. The unedited version of the clip is still being widely shared on Reddit and other social media platforms.

Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Jugni' courts controversy over alleged wardrobe malfunction

The wardrobe malfunction in Jacqueline Fernandez's song Jugni quickly became the talk of the town, with many users questioning how the scene made it into the final cut of the music video. The discussion has continued across social media, with some criticising the makers, while others urged people not to share or spread the viral clip.

Despite the online debate, neither Jacqueline Fernandez nor the makers of Jugni have issued an official statement on the matter at the time of writing.

About Jacqueline Fernandez's song Jugni

For the unversed, the song Jugni features Jacqueline Fernandez and is sung by Sonu Thukral and B Praak.The music has been composed by MNLTX and Avvy Sra, while the lyrics and composition are by Fxrzii. The track has been mixed and mastered by Yograj Singh. The music video is directed by Arvvindr S Khaira, with Amanninder Singh serving as the Creative Director and Video Head.

Released on July 15, 2026, the official music video of Jugni has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube.

Jacqueline Fernandez's work front

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and others. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan.

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