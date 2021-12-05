Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth 10 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Reports

In the country's biggest extortion case, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others. In the alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case, the ED has said that the main accused had gifted a horse worth ₹52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹9 lakh to actress Jacqueline Fernandez. He also claimed to have gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car. For the unversed, Jacqueline along with Nora had appeared before the ED in October to help the interrogation.

Reportedly, the chargesheet stated that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar revealed giving Jacqueline gifts worth Rs 10 Crore. These gifts included diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockery, four Persian cats (cost of one cat is around Rs 9 lakh) and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

Earlier, a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced online. In the photo, Sukesh was seen planting a kiss on actress' cheek while they take a mirror selfie. Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Suresh Chandrasekhar dated? Their romantic selfie sparks controversy

In October, Jacqueline Fernandez was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. Responding to the claims, actress' spokesperson had issued an official statement saying, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations."

According to the ED, in the extortion case, Sukesh had promised a huge amount of money to Jacqueline and Nora besides film director Sajid Nadiadwala.

Moreover, he wanted to launch his wife Malayalam actress Leena Paul in a Bollywood movie. In the film Madras Cafe, Leena had played a role for which her husband Sukesh had paid a hefty amount. To bring his wife to Bollywood, Sukesh had also talked to many producers and directors and asked not to take any tension about the money. At present, he and his wife are in ED remand. It is said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had spent crores to live comfortably in Tihar Jail.