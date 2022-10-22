Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till next hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before Patiala House court in Delhi on Saturday. The Bollywood actress was there for the hearing of her bail plea in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. Her interim bail plea has been extended until the next hearing. Jacqueline's plea for regular bail will be heard by the court on November 10 at 10 am.

Last month, a Delhi court granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In her regular bail plea, Fernandez, a citizen of Sri Lanka, said that she was a tax-paying resident of India since 2009 and her “professional reputation and future work commitments” were “intrinsically linked” to the country.

The actor said that she had consistently appeared before the investigating agency as and when summoned and her statements under the relevant section of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were recorded five times.

Earlier, on August 31, the court had taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court. Fernandez, who was summoned by ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

ED's earlier charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

According to ED, Fernandez and Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED stated Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

Statements of Fatehi were recorded on September 13 and October 14, 2021, and she also acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena Paulose.

-- with inputs from Atul Bhatia

