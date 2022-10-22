Saturday, October 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till next hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till next hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress' plea for regular bail will be heard next month.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2022 14:57 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before Patiala House court in Delhi on Saturday. The Bollywood actress was there for the hearing of her bail plea in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. Her interim bail plea has been extended until the next hearing. Jacqueline's plea for regular bail will be heard by the court on November 10 at 10 am.

Last month, a Delhi court granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In her regular bail plea, Fernandez, a citizen of Sri Lanka, said that she was a tax-paying resident of India since 2009 and her “professional reputation and future work commitments” were “intrinsically linked” to the country.

The actor said that she had consistently appeared before the investigating agency as and when summoned and her statements under the relevant section of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were recorded five times.

Earlier, on August 31, the court had taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court. Fernandez, who was summoned by ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

ED's earlier charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

According to ED, Fernandez and Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED stated Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

Statements of Fatehi were recorded on September 13 and October 14, 2021, and she also acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena Paulose.

Related Stories
Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Actress says FDs not created with 'crime money'

Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Actress says FDs not created with 'crime money'

Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Court to hear actress' Poland travel plea for shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Court to hear actress' Poland travel plea for shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by Delhi Court and Police in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by Delhi Court and Police in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned to appear on Sept 19 by Delhi Police in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned to appear on Sept 19 by Delhi Police in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez leaves EOW office after 7 hours of questioning in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez leaves EOW office after 7 hours of questioning in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez granted interim bail in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez granted interim bail in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

-- with inputs from Atul Bhatia

Don't miss these:

K-dramas on Amazon Prime Video: Beyond Evil to Reply 1988 & more, watch new Korean shows online

T20 World Cup: Lagaan to MS Dhoni, cheer for team India by watching these Bollywood films on cricket

Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan look bold in gold at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash | Inside PICS

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News