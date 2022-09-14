Jacqueline Fernandez grilled by Delhi Police for 8 hours in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEF143 Jacqueline Fernandez is embroiled in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress arrived at the EOW office at 11.30 am and was sent home after over eight hours of questioning. As per the latest inputs, Jacqueline has not been called in for the second round of questioning yet. The officials will discuss within themselves whether to call her in for questing after a meeting.

Jacqueline Fernandez grilled for 8 hours by Delhi Police

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by EOW for about eight and a half hours on Wednesday. The actress has not been called for questioning again tomorrow. Senior officers will discuss Jacqueline's answers amongst themselves from the session that took place today. They will then decide whether to call Jacqueline again for questioning or not.

Jacqueline Fernandez exits EOW office

Jacqueline Fernandez left the EOW office on Wednesday evening after the questioning was over. Jacqueline reached EOW office today at 11.30 am. EOW recorded her statement in writing in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. Interrogation took place for about 8 and a half hours. After the questioning was over, the actress was seen leaving the EOW office in her car.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani 'abuse' each other in EOW office

On Wednesday, when Pinky Irani, the aide of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and Jacqueline Fernandez were interrogated face to face, there was a lot of heated exchange between them. Both kept fighting with each other. Jacqueline was constantly saying that Pinky Irani was lying, while Pinky said that Jacqueline is lying.

Both had a long hot talk in front of the police team. Pinky Irani had introduced Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline, and it was through Pinky that Sukesh had sent expensive gifts to Jacqueline. According to sources, when Pinky Irani and Jacqueline were confronted face to face, there was a long fight between the two for about two hours.

Pinky was constantly saying that Jacqueline knew everything, including Sukesh was jailed for Rs 200 crore money laundering case, and still accepted the gifts given by him. Jacqueline said that Pinky was lying. The actress said that she was not aware of Sikesh's criminal background. After a series of allegations and counter-allegations, both Pinky and Jacqueline abused each other. The police team had to intervene between the two.

Jacqueline Fernandez embroiled in money laundering case: Know details

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national. She joined the probe after being issued a third summon in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. During questioning, the actress was accompanied by Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Housefull 3 actress had been asked to join the probe on Monday but cited prior commitments and sought another date.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals. On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

(Inputs from Atul Bhatia and Jatin)

