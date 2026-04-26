Jackky Bhagnani holds ears as Rakul Preet teases him over 'situationship' remark: 'Gen Z banne ki zaroorat...'

New Delhi:

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have created a stir on the internet after the duo appeared in an interview, where Jackky referred to his marriage with Rakul as a "situationship," without analysing what the term means in current times. His comment quickly went viral and sparked reactions from social media users.

Now, in a jokingly created Instagram story video, Rakul Preet Singh shared a clip where she made her husband Jackky Bhagnani apologise for his recent "situationship" comment.

Rakul Preet teases Jackky Bhagnani over 'situationship' remark

On Sunday, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and uploaded a video where she teases her husband for his recent remark and said, "Kitni baar bola hai isko ki we are millennials, Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hai (How many times have I told him that we are millennials, there’s no need to act like Gen Z?)." Then she panned the camera to Jackky's face, who was seen holding his ears while saying sorry. She added, "Bola tha na (I told you, didn't I?)" To which Jackky jokingly said, "I am sorry."

Rakul then poked fun out the "damage" caused by Jackky's remark, saying, "Kardiya na tumne" (You've done it, haven’t you?”). Jackky then clarified his intention and said, "Haan lekin maine aise nahi bola tha (Yes, but I didn’t mean it that way)."

Agreeing with his statement, Rakul said, "I know, but the world needs to know. But theek hai, considering you guys are not stopping, we thought let us also have a laugh about it." She also wrote a note on the story, "Hogaya AAP log ka bhi ab… laugh about it and move on," along with a red heart emoji.

(Image Source : RAKUL PREET SINGH'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram story.

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21, 2024 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held in Goa.

Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani calls his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh a 'situationship'; here's the reason

Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' comment goes viral: A look back at his first Instagram post with Rakul Preet