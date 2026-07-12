Jackie Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception

New Delhi:

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday (July 12), which turned into a star-studded affair with several Bollywood stars making an appearance.

From veteran actor Jackie Shroff to Sonakshi Sinha, many familiar faces from the film industry arrived to celebrate the newlyweds and extend their wishes. Videos and pictures from Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding reception have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma host wedding reception

In the videos, Akansha looked elegant in a golden outfit for the reception, while Sharan complemented her in a classic black outfit. The couple happily posed for photographers and were seen interacting with paparazzi. Take a look below:

Celebs attend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception

In the viral videos, Jackie Shroff kept it classic in a black outfit as he greeted the paparazzi. He was also seen carrying a plant while posing for the cameras. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha arrived at the event with her mother. She opted for an all-black outfit, while her mother was dressed in a traditional saree.

For the unversed, the Gram Chikitsalay actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma got married on July 11, 2026, in an intimate civil wedding.

Also Read: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marries filmmaker Sharan Sharma, shares pics from intimate civil wedding