Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan REACT to India vs Bharat row: 'Don’t forget that you are...'

Jackie Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan have reacted to the ongoing controversy over using 'Bharat' instead of 'India'. The debate spiralled over a G20 dinner invitation which described Droupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat'.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Murmu which described her position as 'President of Bharat', leading to allegations from the Opposition that the government was trying to change the name of the country from India to Bharat. Now, reacting to the same, Jackie Shroff said, "Earlier, our country was called Bharat right? My name is Jackie, some call me Jocky, and some call me Jaki. People change my name because of that I will not change. Just the name will change, we will not. You people keep changing the country’s name, but don’t forget that you are an Indian." Jackie along with Dia Mirza attended the 'Planet India' campaign event in New Delhi where he spoke on the matter.

'Bharat mata ki jai," megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote. He also shared a tricolour emoji with the post.

There has been no official word from the government on the issue yet.

India vs Bharat row

The invitations extended by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state, government, and Chief Ministers of States for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi sparked a row as the word 'India' was replaced with 'Bharat'. It led to a storm of reactions with the Opposition alleging that the move was reflective of the BJP being scared of the I.N.D.I.A bloc and the ruling party asserting that there was nothing wrong in using Bharat as it is part of the Constitution. The move also further fuelled the speculation that the issue of changing the name of the country could come up during the five-day special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

For the unversed, the G20 Summit is being held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

