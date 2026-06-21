Jackie Shroff to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood stars attend Supriya Sule's daughter Revati's wedding ceremony

New Delhi:

Several notable personalities from the film industry recently attended the wedding ceremony of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati and Sarang Lakhani. The star-studded event was held in Mumbai on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Several pictures of guests attending their wedding celebration surfaced online.

Bollywood actors who attended the wedding include veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, along with their daughter Shweta Bachchan. Other notable guests included Jackie Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and several political leaders, who arrived to bless the newlyweds.

Jackie Shroff to Amitabh Bachchan, celebrities attend the wedding ceremony

In the viral videos, Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving at the wedding venue with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. For the event, he opted for a white kurta-pyjama paired with a shawl, while Jaya Bachchan was seen in a pink saree. Shweta Bachchan also attended the ceremony in a traditional outfit. Take a look below:

(Image Source : PTI)Jackie Shroff arrived to attend the wedding ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor was among the notable guests spotted at the venue. Bhojpuri actor and politician Ravi Kishan arrived with his wife. The guest list also included Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia Deshmukh, Boney Kapoor and Chunky Panday, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan at pre-wedding celebrations

Ahead of the wedding, several videos from Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani's pre-wedding celebrations surfaced online. One clip that grabbed significant attention featured Shah Rukh Khan warmly interacting with the couple on stage and dancing with them to "Koi Mil Gaya". The song was performed live by Rahul Vaidya during the event. Take a look below:

The singer later took to his Instagram handle to share photos and videos from the celebrations and wrote, "Last night was one for the books. A room full of celebrated personalities, respected leaders, and cherished guests — brought together by the universal language of music. Sharing a few moments from a beautiful evening that was intimate, elegant, and filled with incredible energy. Thank you for the love (sic)."

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