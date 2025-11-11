Jackie Chan is alive and well; here’s how the death hoax began online False social media posts claiming Jackie Chan’s death sent fans into panic, but sources have confirmed the 71-year-old actor is alive and well. Here’s how the hoax spread, and why such rumours keep resurfacing about the beloved action star.

New Delhi:

Social-media posts recently claimed that the 71-year-old actor Jackie Chan had died, attributed to lingering complications from a decades-old on-set injury. However, these reports have been termed untrue by several publications.

Reportedly, a source close to the actor confirmed to the media that Jackie Chan is alive and well.

How the fake death news started online

On platforms including X and Facebook, identical posts circulated stating that his family had confirmed his death. One such message read, 'Jackie Chan, 71, passes away after battle with complications from decades of on-set injuries, family confirms heartbreaking loss…' Another claimed he had been undergoing treatment for months and had died as a result.

Users took to the comments to express shock, disbelief or frustration at the misinformation. One user wrote, 'Did Jackie Chan really die or y’all just playing.' Another X post read, 'Why’d someone post that Jackie Chan died???? Almost ruined my day.'

Jackie Chan’s response to past death rumours

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that the Hong Kong martial artist and actor has dealt with his death rumours. Yes! This isn’t the first time such a hoax has targeted Chan. In 2015, he responded to similar death rumours, saying he was 'shocked by two news reports when I got off the plane. First of all, don’t worry! I’m still alive.'

Jackie Chan's recent movies and upcoming projects

Jackie Chan was seen in 'The Shadow's Edge', which was released in China on August 16, 2025. Before that, 'The Legend' (2024) was released and 'Ride On' (2023) was also a notable recent release. He also starred in Karate Kid: Legends, which premiered in May 2025.

The veteran actor reportedly has New Police Story 2, Project P (in post-production), Five Against a Bullet (in development) and a rumoured Rush Hour 4 in the pipeline.

