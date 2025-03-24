Jaat Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, look over the top in Gopichand Malineni's directorial | WATCH After causing Gadar, veteran actor Sunny Deol will next be seen in South director Gopichand Malineni's Jaat. The trailer of this film has been released on Monday.

Sunny Deol is gearing up for his next action drama film Jaat. Finally the makers have released the much-awaited trailer of the film, in which once again Sunny Deol's strong action avatar was seen. The film has been directed by famous South Indian director Gopichand Malineni. However, the makers have yet not revealed the exact release date of this action-drama.

Jaat trailer is out now

Sunny Deol is gearing up for his next action drama film Jaat. His action avatar was seen at the beginning of the trailer. The Jaat trailer begins with Saiyami Khare, who's playing the role of a police officer. She questions the villager about a crime scene police officer. Later one of them yells out the name, 'Ranatunga'. Later Sunny Deol makes an over-the-top but impactful entrance. At the end of the trailer, the veteran actor says, 'The whole North has seen the strength of my Dhai Kilo's hand, now the South will see it.' Along with Randeep Hooda, Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh will also be seen in the role of an antagonist in this film.

However, the trailer has too many over-the-top scenes that make it look unbelievable. But seems like this is what attracts viewers nowadays. Hence, Malineni has a screenplay that could attract audiences back into the theatres.

Watch the trailer here:

More deets about the film

The Jaat cast includes Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh. The film is directed and written by Gopichand Malineni. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and TG Vishwa Prasad. Thaman S has given the music of Jaat.

The film will be released in April 2025. However, the makers have not yet revealed when will Sunny Deol's movie hit theatres. The exact date of which will be announced later. It is significant to note that Sunny was last seen in one of the most earning films of 2023, Gadar 2. The film also features Ameesha Patel. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur Randhawa.

Also Read: India's Got Latent Row: Samay Raina reaches Navi Mumbai Cyber ​​Branch for questioning