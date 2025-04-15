Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5: Know how much Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda starrer collected so far Sunny Deol's film Jaat is performing well at the box office. Gopichand Malineni's directorial was released on April 10. Know it's day 5 collection here.

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat saw a good jump in its earnings over the weekend. The movie earned Rs 14 crores on its first Sunday of release. However, as per early estimates by the industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-drama film minted Rs 7.5 crores on its first Monday of release. It is significant to note that after several box office releases like Jack, The Diplomat, and Good Bad Ugly, Sunny Deol's Jaat has been performing well at the Indian box office. Read more to know about Jaat's box office collection on day 5.

Jaat's Hindi occupancy rate on Day 5

Talking about Jaat's Hindi occupancy rate on Day 5, the movie recorded overall Hindi occupancy of 16.26% on Monday, April 14, 2025. Chennai region witnessed the highest occupancy rate of 94.25%, followed by 26.25% in Jaipur, 20% in Chandigarh and 21% in the National Capital region.

Jaat box office collection - Day-wise

Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. The action-drama helmed by Gopichand Malineni, was released in theatres on April 10. The movie also stars Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ragena Cassandra and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles.

Check the day-wise Jaat box office collection below:

Day 1 - Rs 9.5 crores

Day 2 (1st Friday) - Rs 7 crores

Day 3 (1st Saturday) - Rs 9.75 crores

Day 4 (1st Sunday) - Rs 14 crores

Day 5 (1st Monday) - Rs 7.5 crores

Day 6 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 0.05 crores

Total collection - Rs 47.8 crores

Jaat is heading towards 50 crores benchmark

The fifth-day collection of Sunny Deol's film Jaat saw a dip in its box office earnings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.50 crores on day 5 so far. The movie earned Rs 0.05 crores on its first Tuesday. These numbers are based on early estimates and are subject to change. At present, the film has made Rs 47.8 crores. It is expected that the action-thriller film will cross the Rs 50 crore benchmark in the coming days.

