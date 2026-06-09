Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Manjari Fadnnis cries on video as society dog gets 'brutally murdered' | Watch

New Delhi:

Jane Tu Ya Jane Na actress Manjari Fadnnis, on Tuesday, expressed deep sorrow over the alleged beating to death of a stray dog that used to live near her Mumbai residence. In the video, the actress said that she and other residents of her society had been caring for Mikey for the past seven years.

Sharing an emotional video on social media, Manjari explained that Mikey was a long-haired stray dog ​​who had been abandoned by his original family. He had been living in the society since 2019–20. Residents began searching for him after he suddenly went missing some time ago.

She mentioned that posters were put up and security guards and staff were questioned, but there was no trace of him.

Manjari claimed Mikey was attacked by a stick or iron rod

According to Manjari, an individual later allegedly admitted that Mikey was attacked while sleeping near the building's basement area. The actress alleged that he was struck on the head with a large stick or iron rod, after which he was dragged near the staircase and beaten further.

She also claimed that the injured dog was subsequently stuffed into a sack and dumped in the creek area behind the building. Manjari stated that a search for his body is currently underway. She also shared some videos and photos of the dog.

Manjari demanded justice for Mikey

Visibly emotional in the video, Manjari raised questions regarding the safety of stray animals and demanded justice in the case. She described Mikey as a dog with a very calm temperament who was looked after by the society residents; they would take him home to bathe, groom, and detangle his fur.

Watch the video here:

She has also made a name for herself in several films

Manjari Fadnnis is an animal lover and frequently shares posts related to this on social media. Regarding her career, she gained recognition through the film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, starring alongside Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. She has worked on several projects in Hindi and regional cinema, including Grand Masti, Warning, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Hotel Milan.

She was last seen along with Mohit Raina in Jio Hotstar series The Freelancer, created by Neeraj Pandey.

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