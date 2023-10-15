Jaan Da: First song from Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is out | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tejas will release on October 20, 2023 in theatres

Days after the action-packed trailer for Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas dropped on Air Force Day, the makers of the film have now released their first song. Titled as Jaan Da, the song will surely fill you with a sense of pride. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Sachdev. While the song is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, Kumaar has given the lyrics.

Jaan Da captures glimpses of the journey of Kangana's Tejas Gill. The 36-year-old is portraying the role of an Air Force pilot in Tejas, which is being promoted as India's first aerial action film.

Watch the full song here:

While sharing the song on her Instagram profile, Kangana Ranaut wrote, 'Hai ishq jaise aasmaan da. #JaanDa (Saiyaan Ve) song is out, tune in now #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas in cinemas on 27th October.'

For the unversed, Tejas deals with the remarkable journey of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. The film is set in 2016 when this historic decision was rolled out. According to reports, the movie also portrays the dedication and challenges faced by IAF pilots as they tirelessly defend the nation.

Tejas has been in the pipeline for many years now. Earlier the film was set to hit theatres in 2020. But after several delays, the film will finally release on October 20, 2023. Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana is relentlessly promoting her film these days. The actor believes that very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. "Hence, Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self," said Ranaut in a 2020 interview.

