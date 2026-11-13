Itllu Arjuna X Review: Anish makes promising debut, but does his love story hit the right notes?

Anish and Anaswara Rajan's Itllu Arjuna has opened in theatres, marking the former's debut as a lead actor. Directed by Mahesh Uppala, the Telugu film combines romance, comedy, action and thriller elements. Following its theatrical release, viewers have started sharing their reactions on social media, with opinions divided over the film's execution.

While some viewers have appreciated the lead pair and the film's central idea, others have raised questions about its screenplay and the way the story unfolds. Here is a look at what audiences are saying about Itlu Arjuna on X.

Itlu Arjuna X review: What are netizens saying?

Early reactions to Itllu Arjuna have been mixed. Several viewers have appreciated the unusual premise of a love story featuring a protagonist who cannot speak. An X user praised the romantic portions between Anish and Anaswara Rajan, particularly the scenes in which emotions are communicated through expressions rather than dialogues.

The user also appreciated Vennela Kishore's comic timing and Thaman's background score, while pointing out that the narrative slows down in certain portions.

See some reactions here:

What is Itlu Arjuna about?

Itllu Arjuna revolves around Arjun (Anish), a young man with a speech impairment who is involved in pickpocketing. He is in love with his childhood friend Keerthi (Anaswara Rajan), but their lives take an unexpected turn following a robbery.

A pen drive connected to a Rs 1,000-crore fortune goes missing, bringing Arjun under the police radar. At the same time, a dangerous gangster named Peddanna and his network are searching for the missing device. Arjun and Keerthi soon find themselves caught between the police and the criminal gang. How they deal with the situation forms the crux of the story.

Itllu Arjuna cast and crew

The film features Anish and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, with Mukesh Rishi, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Raghu Babu, Kalaiyarasan and Elango Kumaravel in supporting roles.

Mahesh Uppala has written and directed the film, marking his directorial debut. It is produced by Venky Kudumula under the banner of What Next Entertainments and presented by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Thaman S has composed the music, while Raja Mahadev handles cinematography and Koti is the editor.

Itllu Arjuna budget and day 1 box office collection

The makers have not officially disclosed the film's production budget. As for its box office performance, early estimates from Box Office India 24 put Itllu Arjuna's day 1 India collection at around Rs 61 lakh net and Rs 72.2 lakh gross in an update based on 10 pm estimates. These are provisional figures and may change with final collection reports.

The film was released in theatres on November 13, 2026.

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