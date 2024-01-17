'It was morphed': Manoj Bajpayee spills the beans on his viral eight-pack pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee's Killer Soup is streaming on Netflix.

Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee recently raised the temperature on the internet when he posted a shirtless picture of himself on the occasion of New Year. The actor captioned the image in such a way to promote his latest web series titled Killer Soup. He wrote, ''New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?'' Fans went berserk after watching the fitness of the 54-year-old actor, who is not known for his physique but for his acting skills. Now, in a recent interaction with a media outlet, the Joram actor revealed the picture was part of a promotional campaign and was not real.

On being asked about the physical transformation, Manoj Bajpayee told Indian Express, ''It was morphed. It was a campaign strategy by Netflix. So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue and they managed to be successful doing it''

Check out the viral pic:

Here's how netizens reacted to the post

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, ''Superb Manoj! Well done!.'' Actor Sunny Hinduja commented, ''Wah wah… Mujhe nai pata tha aap mein bhi aib hai sir.'' Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, ''Chuppe Rustom.'' One user wrote, ''New Years ma Gift mil gaya instagram ko.'' Another one wrote, ''The man who can do anything.''

Manoj Bajpapee on professional front

The three-time National Film Award winner was recently seen in Joram. His latest series Killer Soup premiered on Netflix on January 11. The black comedy crime thriller series also stars Konkana Sen Sharma in a key role. It revolves around an aspiring yet talentless nurse-turned-home chef, who conspires to replace her husband with her lover. It is reportedly based on a 2017 case from Telangana. The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

