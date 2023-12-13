'It was impossible to..': Pankaj Tripathi draws parallel between Kadak Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Follow us on Image Source : X Kadak Singh was released on ZEE5 on December 8 while Animal hit theatres on December 1.

Pankaj Tripathi, whose latest offering Kadak Singh was released on ZEE5 is garnering good response from the OTT audience. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal has created a havoc at the box office ever since its release.

Kadak Singh showcases the turbulent relationship between a father and a daughter, and on similar lines, Animal also deals with a similar relationship between a father and a son. In a recent interview with DNA, Pankaj Tripathi opened up on this similarity between the two films and also talked about the emergence of diverse topics in Indian cinema.

''It didn’t exist earlier. After the arrival of OTT, the scope of cinema has become larger. It was impossible to do all this earlier. Kadak Singh talks about the same relationship but in such a different manner, almost North-South Pole. Audience exists for both,'' he said.

''This is the time when we can do a film like Kadak Singh. Ten years ago, it wasn’t possible. OMG 2 was not possible 10 years ago. You couldn’t think about discussing sex and sex education in a film. People would say ‘Ye kya hai'. But we are doing it now. So the time has changed,'' he added.

He also talked about how 'character artists' like him are finding stardom through OTT platforms and how people mimic him to earn a livelihood. ''I had never thought there would be memes on me. Of course, there was no concept of memes back then, but I had never thought people would mimic me in my lifetime. Now, there are 5-6 people doing it. I have met a few of them. I tell them it’s good because I came to Mumbai to earn money and now, you are earning money by copying me.''

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is directed by National Film Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film also stars, Parvathy Thrivothu, Jaya Ahsan, and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles.

