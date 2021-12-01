Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK IT sleuths check records of Kerala film producers, ask them to appear

Five days after Income Tax officials raided the offices of three leading Kerala film producers, on Wednesday they arrived at the offices of leading stars Prithviraj, Dulquar Salman and Vijay Babu, for further probe.

Following the last week's raids at leading film producers -- Antony Perambavoor, Anto Joseph and Liston Stephen, on Wednesday, the IT officials asked them to report with all the records.

The IT officials belong to the TDS wing of the Kochi office and sources said they are inspecting the details of the recent releases of these producers through the OTT platforms and after finding discrepancies they have asked the three producers to appear before them.

Perambavoor is currently the biggest producer in the state and is mostly associated in producing blockbusters with superstar Mohanlal and speculation was that the IT officials wanted to find out about the distribution rights of his mega film "Marakkar - Lion of Arabia".

Joseph is more or less the closest aide of superstar Mammootty while Dulqar Salman is his son.