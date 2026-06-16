'It's nice but...': Deepika's father, Prakash Padukone, shares honest verdict on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

New Delhi:

Released in 2025, Dhurandhar won the hearts of the audience; the film earned impressive figures at the box office and broke several records. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge was well-received by both the audience and numerous celebrities, garnering immense praise.

Now, months after the film's release, Ranveer Singh's father-in-law, the renowned former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, has also reviewed his son-in-law's movie.

Prakash Padukone praises Dhurandhar

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, he spoke highly of Dhurandhar. 'It is a good film. All the actors have done a great job. But we felt there was a bit too much violence in the film, but since most people liked it, I think that is what matters most,' Deepika Padukone's father remarked.

Prakash Padukone also discussed his relationship with Ranveer Singh. He mentioned that he is very close to both his daughter, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, and they often go on family vacations together. He noted that he frequently asks Ranveer about movies because he wants to learn about the film industry, while Ranveer, in turn, often asks him about sports.

About the franchise

Dhurandhar was produced under the directorship of Aditya Dhar with the production companies being Jio Studios and B62 Studios. In the film, Ranveer Singh played the main role supported by actors such as R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Having been released in the year December 2025, it proved to be quite a blockbuster earning more than Rs 1,350 crore globally.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge took the franchise even further following its release in March 2026. The sequel was also directed by Aditya Dhar This spy thriller not only smashed several box office records but collected more than Rs 1,800 crore globally after collecting Rs 1,000 crore in its opening week.

About Prakash Padukone

For the unversed, Prakash Padukone is acknowledged as one of India's finest badminton players and a path-breaker for the game in the country. In 1980, Prakash Padukone broke all records when he became the first Indian to lift the coveted title in the All England Open Badminton Championships in men's singles. Apart from being a world number one ranked player, Padukone has the distinction of having won Commonwealth Games gold medals in 1978 and many other international tournaments.

Apart from his role as a player, he has made great contributions to the game of badminton in India through training and developing young talents into future champions and raising the game’s profile in India. He is involved in several badminton initiatives. He has earlier been known to establish the renowned Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), which is now known as the Centre for Badminton Excellence. Presently, he is concentrating on building the base level through his Padukone School of Badminton.

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