Ishaan Khatter steals the show at Miss World 2025 with electrifying dance performance | Watch video

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter recently performed at the grand finale of the 72nd edition of the Miss World 2025 pageant that took place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The actor steals the show with his power-packed performance. Several videos of Ishaan Khatter's dance performance are going viral on the internet.

For his dance performance, he chose soundtracks like 'Zingaat' from his debut film Dhadak, Bruno Mars' song 'Uptown Funk', and K-Pop band BTS' 'Mic Drop'. On Monday, The Royal's actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his dance performance from the Miss World 2025 grand finale ceremony. Meanwhile, Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri won the Miss World 2025 title and was crowned by Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova.

Social media users and his fans have praised him for his high-octane dance moves. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "This reminds of the tribute shahid gave to Michael jackson in an award show." Another user wrote, "Okay he does give major bruno energy."

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ayushmann Khurrana, commented on Ishaan Khatter's video post, whereas Kiara Advani, and Sanya Malhotra reacted to it with a like. The Instagram reel has garnered over three million views and over three lakh likes ever since it was posted.

Talking about Ishaan Khatter's work front, the 29-year-old actor was last seen in Netflix's series 'The Royals' alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman and others in the lead roles. Last month, Ishaan made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where he attended the screening of his upcoming film 'Homebound', along with the star cast of the film.

