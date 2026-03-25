Did you know Isha Rikhi, Badshah's wife, made her Bollywood debut in a film starring Raghav Juyal?

New Delhi:

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, 32, is the talk of the town as Badshah, 40. The duo, who have been dating for the last four years, recently got married in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding pictures went viral on social media on Tuesday and were the talk of the internet. While Isha is a popular name in the Punjabi film fraternity, she made her Bollywood debut in 2018, in a film starring Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor also made special appearances in the movie. Let's find out.

Isha Rikhi's Bollywood debut film with Raghav Juyal

Isha Rikhi played the female lead in a film titled Nawabzaade. The film was released in 2018 and opened to mixed reviews. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor (High rated Gabru) and Athiya Shetty (Tere Naal Nachna) starred in special songs for the film. The film is streaming on Prime Video. Watch the trailer here:

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding photos

Photos circulating online strongly suggest that Badshah and Isha Rikhi may have tied the knot recently, possibly just days ago. In one image from the carousel, Isha is seen wearing sindoor, leaning into Badshah as the two pose inside a lift - the kind of candid moment that feels like it was taken shortly after the ceremony. The couple reportedly met through common friends and started dating eventually.

In other pictures from the celebrations, Isha is dressed in a red Punjabi salwar suit, paired with chooda, kaleera and a maang teeka. She and Badshah are seen posing with family and guests. Badshah, meanwhile, is dressed in an ivory kurta set. Most of these photos and videos were shared via Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi’s, Instagram. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah.”

Isha Rikhi's filmography

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actor who began her career in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, alongside Sippy Gill and Om Puri. A few years later, she made her Bollywood entry with Nawabzaade (2018), which featured Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Also read: Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony; wedding photos go viral